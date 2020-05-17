Motorist arrested for drug-driving on A11
PUBLISHED: 15:05 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 17 May 2020
Archant
A motorist has been arrested for drug-driving on one of the region’s major roads.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police tweeted that the Road Casualty Reduction arm of its team had stopped a car on the A11 at Red Lodge on Saturday (May 16).
The vehicle had been showing up on the police database as having no insurance.
In addition to not having any insurance, the driver also tested positive during a roadside drugs test.
They were arrested and the vehicle was subsequently seized.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.