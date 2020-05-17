Search

Motorist arrested for drug-driving on A11

PUBLISHED: 15:05 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 17 May 2020

A driver was arrested on the A11 at Red Lodge for drug-driving and having no insurance. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver was arrested on the A11 at Red Lodge for drug-driving and having no insurance. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A motorist has been arrested for drug-driving on one of the region’s major roads.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police tweeted that the Road Casualty Reduction arm of its team had stopped a car on the A11 at Red Lodge on Saturday (May 16).

The vehicle had been showing up on the police database as having no insurance.

In addition to not having any insurance, the driver also tested positive during a roadside drugs test.

They were arrested and the vehicle was subsequently seized.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

