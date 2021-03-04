'Complex' police investigation into school abuse continues

Published: 11:15 AM March 4, 2021

The former Red House school near Buxton, pictured in 2002. - Credit: Archant

Allegations of abuse at a Norfolk residential school are continuing to be investigated by police.

It has been almost 18 months since Norfolk police confirmed an investigation was re-opening into abuse allegations at Red House School near Buxton.

Ex-pupils said they suffered physical and sexual abuse in the 1980s and 90s when they were sent to the school by local councils. The school closed in 1998.

Red House School, Buxton. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

This newspaper reported fresh evidence of abuse in 2019 and passed that evidence on to police. But some of the alleged victims said they had not heard from officers for months.





A police spokeswoman said: “We have dedicated, experienced detectives seconded to the enquiry.

"This work is complex and extensive so will take time to complete. We are in the process of updating complainants on the progress of the enquiry and those who have yet to be contacted will be updated in due course.”