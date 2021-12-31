Owner finds car vandalised after leaving it in Morrisons car park overnight

A red Honda Jazz had its windows smashed as well as its number plate and wing mirrors ripped off after it was left in Morrisons car park overnight. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A driver found their car vandalised after leaving it parked in a Morrisons car park overnight.

The red Honda Jazz was found with its wing mirrors and number plate ripped off as well as all of its windows smashed, in the King's Lynn car park on Tuesday, December 28.

Its owner left the car at the supermarket after it broke down on Monday, December 27.

Anyone with information is urged to phone PC Pete Richeda on 101 quoting investigation 36/96038/21.

