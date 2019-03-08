Recovery truck towing vehicle caught speeding

Breckland Police officers doing a speed check on Brandon Road, Swaffham. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE BRECKLAND POLICE

A recovery truck towing a vehicle was caught speeding.

The driver of the recovery vehicle was one of seven found to be driving in excess of 40mph on Brandon Road, Swaffham.

Officers from Breckland Police carried out the speed checks on Wednesday, October 9.

A tweet from Breckland Police said: "#RCRTWest have been on Brandon Road, #Swaffham conducting speed checks. A shocking seven drivers have been reported for the offence and they were all in excess of 40mph including a recovery truck with a vehicle on board as well as TOWING a vehicle!"