Search

Advanced search

Recovery truck towing vehicle caught speeding

PUBLISHED: 09:08 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 10 October 2019

Breckland Police officers doing a speed check on Brandon Road, Swaffham. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Breckland Police officers doing a speed check on Brandon Road, Swaffham. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

BRECKLAND POLICE

A recovery truck towing a vehicle was caught speeding.

You may also want to watch:

The driver of the recovery vehicle was one of seven found to be driving in excess of 40mph on Brandon Road, Swaffham.

Officers from Breckland Police carried out the speed checks on Wednesday, October 9.

A tweet from Breckland Police said: "#RCRTWest have been on Brandon Road, #Swaffham conducting speed checks. A shocking seven drivers have been reported for the offence and they were all in excess of 40mph including a recovery truck with a vehicle on board as well as TOWING a vehicle!"

Most Read

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen across Norfolk thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

Airport scheme to bring in 1.4m passengers gets City Hall backing

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: Submitted

Revealed: Tactics to combat hare coursing

Thie vehicle suspected of being used by coursers ended up in a ditch Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich councillor arrested after supergluing himself in Extinction Rebellion protest

Jamie Osborn was arrested by police in the superglue incident but was dearrested later in the evening. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Norwich

Girl, two, rushed to hospital after allergic reaction at Frankie and Benny’s

The family were dining at Frankie and Benny's in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Traders hit back at road’s ‘completely unjust’ reputation for violence

Police called to Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: David Cross

Father’s heartbreak after eight-year-old son is ‘abducted’ by mother and taken to Russia

Ian Kettlewell, holding a photo of himself and son Myles. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘He had a fabulous life’: Tributes pour in for popular hairdresser

Nick Whyte, who died aged 59, was a successful hairdresser who opened more than 20 salons in East Anglia.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists