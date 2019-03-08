'Reckless' recovery driver caught speeding at 127mph on A47

A "reckless" recovery driver has been banned from the roads for 28 days after being caught speeding at 127mph on the A47.

And Stacey Godbold was told he had been speeding on a "really dangerous road" at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 38-year-old was caught travelling at almost 60mph faster than the legal limit of 70mph, while driving a Ford Focus ST on May 11 this year at Terrington in west Norfolk.

He was caught by a speed detection device at around 4.20pm, and was found guilty under the Single Justice Procedure on August 7 at King's Lynn Magistrates Court.

But Jonathan Eales, for Godbold, told the court the case had been a "catalogue of disasters" for him, after his case appeared in the local newspaper.

He added he had attended court only to find his case "was not on the list".

"His employers have been understanding, but annoyed," Mr Eales told the court.

"Stability is his hallmark, and this has brought him into the limelight and he has hated it," he said.

He added: "He is profusely apologetic, and he won't be driving his car to work ever again.

"This is a man who really has learned his lesson."

Chair of the bench Dr Pierre Butikofer said the A47 was a "really dangerous" place to be speeding.

"There have been numerous road accidents and people killed on that road," he said.

"You must see that as a recovery driver as well. It is somewhat reckless to say the least. You know that A47 is a very dangerous road."

Godbold, of Windsor Drive, Wisbech, was banned from driving for 28 days and fined £450.

He must also pay a £45 victim surcharge and costs of £100.