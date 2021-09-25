News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sabina Nessa murder: Reclaim These Streets to host Norfolk walk

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:59 PM September 25, 2021   
Sabina Nessa

Sabina Nessa was killed while walking to meet a friend at a pub in south-east London - Credit: Met Police

Reclaim These Streets is set to host a walk in west Norfolk following the murder of Sabina Nessa. 

The 28-year-old school teacher was killed as she walked to the pub to meet a friend in south-east London last week. 

Two men initially arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released pending further investigations.

Ms Nessa's death has reignited the debate over the safety of women on Britain's streets, especially when it comes to walking alone. 

Sarah Everard, who disappeared in Clapham on March 3.

Sarah Everard was murdered in March 2021 while walking through Clapham in London - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Six months ago, the high-profile murder of Sarah Everard saw thousands call for urgent and positive change. 

And from the west Norfolk branch of Reclaim These Streets, a group formed after Ms Everard's death, the message is "enough is enough".

Activists Jo Rust and Rosie Allison have organised a walk through King’s Lynn to send out the message that every woman should be able to make it home.

"I think women need to do this," said Ms Rust.

A candle-lit vigil was held in King's Lynn to show support for the eastern European community. Pictu

Jo Rust of Reclaim These Streets west Norfolk - Credit: Ian Burt

"It is called Reclaim These Streets because, sometimes, it is only by taking to the streets that you can highlight the depth and severity of a problem - and this is a big problem.

"Women are still being told they should not do something or wear something, when actually men should stop murdering and raping women. 

"There was all this outcry about what happened to Sarah Everard, and nothing has changed.

"No woman is safe walking the streets. This has been happening all my life, and it will be happening during my granddaughter's lifetime."

Jo Rust lights a candle in memory of Sarah Everard. Pictured: Ian Burt

Jo Rust lights a candle in memory of Sarah Everard - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Reclaim's walk in King's Lynn will take place on Friday, October 1, with participants meeting at the Saturday Market Place from 6pm.

The walk itself begins at 6.30pm and follow a route through the town centre, finishing at St Nicholas Chapel. 

On Saturday, October 2, the chapel is hosting a photography exhibition called 'Free as a Bird', which celebrates life after domestic abuse.

Ms Allison added: “No-one is safe until everyone is safe.

"Trans women, sex workers, women of colour, disabled women and women walking home - wherever they are - should be confident that they’re not going to face attack or murder."

