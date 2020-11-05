Police warning issued to ‘reckless’ lockdown rule breakers

Temporary chief superintendent Kim Warner.

Police in Suffolk have warned that they “won’t tolerate time wasters” as England enters a second national lockdown.

New measures have come into force from today (Thursday) in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new rules people are required to stay at home, non-essential businesses – including shops, restuarants and bars – have been forced to close and restrictions are being imposed on gatherings.

With this in mind, police have urged people to play their part, to stick to the rules and follow the new restrictions to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed and help save lives.

They have also issued a warning to anyone “recklessly ignoring the regulations” that they will be dealt with if they break the rules during lockdown.

Temporary chief superintendent Kim Warner said: “We all need to show restraint, discipline and common sense over the coming month – this is a public health emergency where a collective responsibility is needed to respect each other’s concerns.

“It is imperative people comply with the new lockdown measures to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed and to ensure lives are saved.

“We all need to work together to protect our NHS and other public services, not just the police.

“Officers will engage with people sensibly, proportionately, fairly, and using the well-established 4Es approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging.

“Any enforcement has always been a last resort.

“However, not following the measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus is unacceptable, so we won’t tolerate time wasters who knowingly break the rules.

“People recklessly ignoring the regulations by organising large gatherings, music events, or holding large parties should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice.

“We continue to keep working closely with our partners to keep Suffolk as safe as possible and despite the pandemic Suffolk Constabulary remain focussed on our key role – keeping Suffolk people safe and catching criminals.”