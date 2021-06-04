‘I don’t trust this area’: Local people react after sex assault on teenager

Published: 5:11 PM June 4, 2021

An area of Thetford has been sealed off by police after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

People have told of their shock after a 16-year-old girl was attacked and sexually assaulted in a town.

A police cordon is in place at a car park next to Bishop’s Church of England school in Thetford, after a teenage girl was involved in a serious attack and sexual assault.

The attack is reported to have happened on Ely Way on Thursday June 3, shortly after 11.30pm.

The cordon blocks off the path leading down to the river from Canterbury Way Bridge.



But some nearby residents said they were unaware of the incident, with some saying they had seen a post on the Thetford forum on Facebook.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, in Chester Way, who lives opposite the school, said she had not heard anything but saw a post online about a serious sexual assault taking place.



She said: “There’s usually trouble in every street but there’s normally nothing near the school or this area.

“I saw two police cars and police walking around by the river but that’s all I’ve heard.”

Another resident in the same road said they had seen a couple of police cars in the morning, following the attack.



A 48-year-old woman living on Ely Way, who also asked to remain anonymous, said: “I don’t trust this area. I have a daughter who’s 19 and she doesn’t go out.



“You here of people getting robbed and burglaries but not sexual assault. But when we had lockdown, you never had any of this.



“I heard about it on Facebook. I don’t go out so didn’t see or hear anything.”



Mrs Marj, 45, who also lives on Ely Way, said: “I saw on Facebook that police shut the path behind the school.



“But I don’t know nothing. Last year there was a robbery on the bridge near the school and the robbers were taking phones and wallets of people walking past.



“I’ve lived here 16 years and felt safe. The people are nice here so I’m shocked.



“I went to sleep at 10pm as I’m busy with work but I didn’t hear anything. My daughter is 15 so I’m worried for her, she doesn’t go out.”

A couple at Haling Way said they noticed the cordon at 9.15am this morning. They said they had their window open overnight and did not hear anything.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information concerning it, to come forward.

Contact Det Insp Robin Windsor-Waite on 101 quoting incident 564 of June 3, 2021.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

