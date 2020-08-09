Search

Huge queues as police work to shut down woodland rave

PUBLISHED: 12:10 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 09 August 2020

Motorists are being asked to avoid the A1065 while police work to shut down a rave in near Hilborough. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

Archant

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A1065 while police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough.

Queues approaching Hilborough, where police were dealing with an illegal rave. Photo: Tom Chapman

Officers are currently at the scene of a rave in woodland off the A1065, near Hilborough, which is believed to have started late on Saturday (August 8) night.

The incident remains ongoing and police say they are working to close the event in a safe and controlled manner.

Ravers were seen walking along both sides of the A1065, with motorists forced to swerve into the middle of the road to avoid them.

Some party-goers gathered in the car park of The Swan pub, where they were ushered to leave.

Queues on the A1065 near Hilborough due to an illegal rave in woodland nearby. Picture Thomas Chapman.

Pub stuff said they knew little about the rave, but added that it had taken place somewhere on land behind the pub.

Pounding music could still be heard from the car park.

Police checks in the area have been causing delays, in particular for those heading northbound on the A1065 near the junctions with Westgate Street Cockley Cley Road.

A large police presence, as well as dozens of cars parked on the verge, were seen on Pound Hill, the road leading from Hilborough to Great Cressingham.

Officers were also controlling traffic at a second A1065 junction leading to Great Cressingham, approximately half a mile northbound.

In Great Cresingham itself, police had also blocked a narrow lane off Chalk Hill.

The public are being asked to avoid the area.

