Jury discharged in Norwich carjacking trial

Police on scene at an armed robbery and carjacking at Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant Archant

A jury hearing the trial of a man accused of carrying out a carjack in Norwich has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts on all charges.

Rashal Alam, 34, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, was on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of a number of offences on June 10 this year, including possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday the jury found him guilty of two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, both relating to events in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, on June 10. He was convicted of aggravated burglary and taking a car without authority on the same date.

The jury failed to reach verdicts on two charges relating to an alleged car-jacking of a Mini on Guernsey Road in Norwich and possession of a knife.

Judge Anthony Bate discharged the jury and the prosecution will decide on a retrial on the two counts.