Man appears in court over knifepoint carjacking, burglaries and shotgun threats

A man has appeared in court charged with a carjacking in Guernsey Road, near the Tesco store in Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant Archant

A man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with a knifepoint carjacking and a series of other offences in Norwich and South Norfolk.

Rashal Alam, 34, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after being charged with 10 offences.

It follows a string of crimes over the past two days in Norwich and South Norfolk, which included:

The knifepoint carjacking of a woman's black Mini Cooper in Norwich and the discharge of a firearm in Stoke Holy Cross

Alam, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, appeared in court wearing a blue jumper and spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.

He has been charged with:

- Robbery, after a woman was robbed of a Mini Cooper in Gurnsey Road, Norwich, on Monday, June 10

- Possession of a bladed article. It is alleged he was in possession of a knife in Gurnsey Road on Monday, June 10

- Possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. It is alleged he was in possession of a single barrel shotgun in Stoke Holy Cross on Monday, June 10 with intent to cause fear of violence against a man and woman

- Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. It is alleged he was in possession of weapon in Stoke Holy Cross on Monday, June 10

- Burglary. It is alleged he burgled a property in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross on Monday, June 10

- Taking a vehicle without consent. It is alleged he stole a VW Passat in Stoke Holy Cross on Monday, June 10

- Attempted burglary at Derby Street, Norwich, on Monday, June 10

- Assaulting a police officer in Norwich on Monday, June 10

- Racially aggravated threatening behaviour in Norwich, Monday, June 10

- Threatening behaviour in Norwich on Monday, June 10

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 10 at 9.30am.

Alam was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

There was no application for bail. Norfolk police have arrested two further men on suspicion of robbery.

One man, in his 30s, was arrested in Dereham Road at about 7.30pm last night and another man, also in his 30s, was arrested in the Russell Street area of the city in the early hours of this morning.

Those arrests were linked to the carjackings, including of a taxi driver's vehicle in Bull Close Road at 5.30am on Monday, an attempted robbery at newsagents in Silver Road and the firing of weapons in two Norfolk villages.