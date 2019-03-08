Search

Rare bird eggs stolen from nest

PUBLISHED: 16:29 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 04 June 2019

Two Marsh Harrier eggs were removed from a nest on farmland in the Walsingham area. Picture: North Norfolk police

Two Marsh Harrier eggs were removed from a nest on farmland in the Walsingham area. Picture: North Norfolk police

Two rare bird eggs have been taken from a nest in north Norfolk.

It is believed that the Marsh Harrier eggs were removed from a nest on farmland in the Walsingham area, near Wells, on Saturday, June 1.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen anything suspicious should contact PC Jason Pegden at Wells police station on 101, or alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

