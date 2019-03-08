Rare bird eggs stolen from nest
PUBLISHED: 16:29 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 04 June 2019
Archant
Two rare bird eggs have been taken from a nest in north Norfolk.
You may also want to watch:
It is believed that the Marsh Harrier eggs were removed from a nest on farmland in the Walsingham area, near Wells, on Saturday, June 1.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen anything suspicious should contact PC Jason Pegden at Wells police station on 101, or alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.