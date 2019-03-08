Rapist on the run was caught out by eagle-eyed council worker

A rapist who went on the run for four years was caught out by sharp-eyed City Hall staff after he went to see them for help and was recognised as being wanted, a court heard.

Charles Adcock, 60, formerly of Mile Cross, Norwich, was bailed by police in May 2015, on a string of sex charges but was not arrested until May, this year, when he was caught out by city council workers.

Richard Paterson, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that staff recognised Adcock when he went to the council for some assistance with his living arrangements.

"Staff recognised him as someone who had been circulated as being wanted."

Police were contacted and Adcock was arrested.

In an impact statement read in court, the victim told how the sex abuse at the hands of Adcock had blighted her life and the fact he had gone on the run for years had only added to her torment.

She collapsed when informed that he had finally been snared and said: "He put us through more than three years of hell waiting for this to be over."

Adcock admitted rape of a child and a string of sex assaults on the same girl, which started when she was seven.

He also admitted inciting the victim to engage in sexual activity.

Adcock also admitted possession of indecent photos of a child, possession of one prohibited image and possession of one extreme pornographic image on May 26, 2015.

Jailing him for 14 years, Judge Katharine Moore told Adcock: "Your offending has had a devastating effect on the victim worsened by the fact you absconded for some four years."

She said his "cowardly disappearance" left the victim unable to move on until he was finally caught.

Adcock was also placed on the sex offender's register for life.

Matthew McNiff, for Adcock, said that he was relieved when he was finally caught.

He said: "He buried his head in the sand."

He said that Adcock had kept off the radar but had remained living in the area while on the run and said: "He is relieved it has been brought to a head and he can finally do the right thing."

He said he hoped it would help the victim move on with her life and said he was appalled at his behaviour.

"For what it is worth, he apologises."