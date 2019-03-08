Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Rapist on the run was caught out by eagle-eyed council worker

PUBLISHED: 14:23 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 02 August 2019

Charles Adcock, , Photo:Norfolk Police

Charles Adcock, , Photo:Norfolk Police

Archant

A rapist who went on the run for four years was caught out by sharp-eyed City Hall staff after he went to see them for help and was recognised as being wanted, a court heard.

Charles Adcock, 60, formerly of Mile Cross, Norwich, was bailed by police in May 2015, on a string of sex charges but was not arrested until May, this year, when he was caught out by city council workers.

Richard Paterson, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that staff recognised Adcock when he went to the council for some assistance with his living arrangements.

"Staff recognised him as someone who had been circulated as being wanted."

Police were contacted and Adcock was arrested.

In an impact statement read in court, the victim told how the sex abuse at the hands of Adcock had blighted her life and the fact he had gone on the run for years had only added to her torment.

She collapsed when informed that he had finally been snared and said: "He put us through more than three years of hell waiting for this to be over."

Adcock admitted rape of a child and a string of sex assaults on the same girl, which started when she was seven.

He also admitted inciting the victim to engage in sexual activity.

You may also want to watch:

Adcock also admitted possession of indecent photos of a child, possession of one prohibited image and possession of one extreme pornographic image on May 26, 2015.

Jailing him for 14 years, Judge Katharine Moore told Adcock: "Your offending has had a devastating effect on the victim worsened by the fact you absconded for some four years."

She said his "cowardly disappearance" left the victim unable to move on until he was finally caught.

Adcock was also placed on the sex offender's register for life.

Matthew McNiff, for Adcock, said that he was relieved when he was finally caught.

He said: "He buried his head in the sand."

He said that Adcock had kept off the radar but had remained living in the area while on the run and said: "He is relieved it has been brought to a head and he can finally do the right thing."

He said he hoped it would help the victim move on with her life and said he was appalled at his behaviour.

"For what it is worth, he apologises."

Most Read

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Man who vaulted A11 roundabout after ‘misjudgement’ banned from driving for a year

Ryan Lamb has been found guilty of dangerous driving after this dramatic crash on the A11 near Attleborough.

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parish council chairman slams ‘over-ambitious’ plan for 450 new homes

The land at Weeting at the junction with Brandon Road and Harling Drove where a crematorium could be built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s frightening’ - Repeated late night door-knocking mystifies villagers

An aerial view of Poringland where the late night doorknocking is happening. Picture: Google

11 of the best restaurants for families in Norfolk

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Credit: James Bass

Teenager threatened with knife at Norwich bus station

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists