Rapist told to expect prison sentence

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man who admitted rape has been warned to expect jail when he is sentenced later this year.

Philip Moy, 41, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with rape on January 24 this year and sexual activity with a child on the same date.

Moy, of Wells Road, Hindringham, near Fakenham, previously admitted one count of rape and another of sexual activity with a child at a previous hearing and was due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

But the court heard a pre-sentence report had not been prepared and the case was adjourned until May 12.

Judge Katharine Moore, who appeared together with other participants over Skype following the coronavirus lockdown, told Moy it was not possible to sentence him without a pre-sentence report.

But Judge Moore warned the defendant the sentence was “going to be a custodial term”.