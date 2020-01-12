Investigation into rape of woman in Thetford continues

Police are continuing to investgate a rape in Thetford. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Detectives are continuing to investigate the rape of a woman in Thetford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened sometime between 11.30pm on Thursday, December 12 and 2.30am on Friday, December 13 December and is believed to have taken place in a property off White Hart Street.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked by a man who raped her and verbally threatened her.

Another man was present in the room when the attack took place.

You may also want to watch:

Both men are described as having foreign accents.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and questioned in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said enquires were ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident, or may have dash cam footage which could assist the enquiry, should contact police on 101.