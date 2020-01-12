Search

Investigation into rape of woman in Thetford continues

PUBLISHED: 21:20 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:20 12 January 2020

Police are continuing to investgate a rape in Thetford. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are continuing to investgate a rape in Thetford. Picture: Denise Bradley

Detectives are continuing to investigate the rape of a woman in Thetford.

The incident happened sometime between 11.30pm on Thursday, December 12 and 2.30am on Friday, December 13 December and is believed to have taken place in a property off White Hart Street.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked by a man who raped her and verbally threatened her.

Another man was present in the room when the attack took place.

Both men are described as having foreign accents.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and questioned in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said enquires were ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident, or may have dash cam footage which could assist the enquiry, should contact police on 101.

