Range Rover stolen during overnight theft

A white Land Rover Range Rover Evoque was stolen from Durban Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A Range Rover was stolen by thieves during an overnight raid.

Police are seeking witnesses following the theft of the car in Kirkley.

Information is being sought after the white Land Rover Range Rover Evoque – registration RA16 XSD – was stolen from Durban Road in Lowestoft.

Police said the theft happened at sometime overnight between 10.30pm on Tuesday, November 17 and 8.20am on Wednesday, November 18 after the vehicle had been left parked on Durban Road.

A police spokesman said: “Can you help?”

If you saw the car being taken or have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/66874/20 via 101 or online www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

