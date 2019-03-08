Search

'It was raining glass' - police probe at city flats after balcony smashed

PUBLISHED: 10:04 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 31 August 2019

Residents were woken up to the sound of breaking glass at a block of Norwich flats last night. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Residents in a block of city flats were woken by the sound of smashing glass in the early hours of the morning.

Police reported receiving several calls about an incident at Brennan Bank flats, on Geoffrey Watling Way from 2.20am on Saturday, August 31.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said: "We were woken up just before half past two to this giant crashing sound. We thought it was thunder.

"We went outside and looked up and there was this man on his balcony. We've got these quite thick glass panels that go around our balconies.

"One of the panels had been completely smashed up. All the glass fell below and there was a car underneath with glass covering it, with a dented roof."

They added: "About five minutes later he started showering more loads of glass off.

"It looked like it was raining glass.

"Everyone in the block was a bit confused.

"Someone shouted to him 'you're going to fall' - he had a chair right next to the gap.

"We called police and apparently about six others had."

And the glass has remained scattered across the road this morning.

"Some guys have come to put up scaffolding this morning and they look really confused," the resident added.

Insp Gina Hopkins from Norfolk Police said the force had received a number of calls about the incident.

"The first call about it came in at 2.20am," she said.

"We're yet to find out what happened in the early hours but officers have gone there this morning and it looks like the damage could have been caused accidentally.

"We are still investigating it."

