Man pulls knife during argument in the street
PUBLISHED: 11:42 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 06 February 2019
Archant
Police are investigating reports a man brandished a knife during an argument in a residential street.
At around 4pm police were called to Raglan Street in Lowestoft.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Police received a call of a disturbance on Raglan Street between two or three males yesterday afternoon just after 4pm which quickly dispersed.
“There was a report that a weapon may have been carried. Officers were immediately called to the scene and identified two potential suspects who were searched.
“No weapons were located and police enquiries continue.”
Anyone who has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/7191/19.