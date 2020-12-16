Man faces lengthy jail term after being convicted of Norwich stabbing

Published: 3:38 PM December 16, 2020

Police were called to Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross on May 13 2020 after a man was stabbed in the stomach. - Credit: Simon Parkin, Archant.

A drug dealer found guilty of stabbing a man in Norwich is facing a lengthy jail term, a court has heard.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Jamie Mooney was stabbed in his stomach and leg before being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after an incident in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross, on May 13 this year.

Raehein Phillips, 23, was cleared of attempted murder at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday but found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also found guilty of having an offensive weapon, a Rambo-style knife.

The court heard that before the trial he had also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Shortly after the verdicts Phillips left the dock and went back down to the cells without waiting to hear any further comments in court.

His barrister Roy Headlam said: "He is only 23 and is looking at a substantial sentence, in double figures."

He added: "He must prepare himself for that."

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case for reports and asked for an assessment of the danger he poses as to the risk of him behaving in this way again.

She said: "This is a serious case... I will need a report before I sentence ."

Judge Moore adjourned sentencing until February, next year, to a date to be fixed.

During the trial, the jury of six men and six women heard that Phillips, who was known at 'T', was annoyed when Mr Mooney caused a disturbance outside a flat on Marshall Road, Mile Cross, when he was inside the flat carrying drugs.

The court heard he said to Mr Mooney's former partner to get rid of Mr Mooney before he got hurt.

Phillips is said to have later jumped out of a car after he left the flat and stabbed Mr Mooney on Bolingbroke Road leaving him lying on the ground with serious injuries.