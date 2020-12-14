Jury in Norwich stabbing trial sent out
- Credit: Simon Parkin, Archant.
A jury hearing the trial of a man accused of a stabbing in Norwich has been sent home for the night.
Norwich Crown Court heard that Jamie Mooney was stabbed in his stomach and leg.
He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.
It followed an incident in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross, on May 13, this year.
Raehein Phillips, 23, has gone on trial after he denied attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an offensive weapon, a Rambo-style knife.
The jury heard closing speeches from Lori Tucker prosecuting and from defence barrister Roy Headlam on Monday.
Judge Katharine Moore summed up the case to the jury before sending them out on Monday afternoon.
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus figures suggest Norfolk tier drop hopes will be dashed
- 2 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre
- 3 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
- 4 Coronavirus vaccinations in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries to start
- 5 'It's not worth the risk' - Shoppers react to rise in coronavirus cases
- 6 Tributes to UEA academic who died in fire at house of 57 years
- 7 Aviva dividends set to take hit after another sell off
- 8 Police attended reports of row hours before fatal house fire
- 9 Lorry and car crash on A47
- 10 Tributes pour in for property entrepreneur and ambassador
Judge Moore told them they had to very carefully look at the evidence in the case.