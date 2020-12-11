News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Jury to hear closing speeches in Norwich stabbing trial

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 3:57 PM December 11, 2020   
Police officers called to the scene in Mile Cross after reports a man had been stabbed.

Police were called to Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross on May 13 2020 after a man was stabbed in the stomach. - Credit: Simon Parkin, Archant.

The jury hearing the trial of a man accused of a stabbing in Norwich will be hearing closing speeches on Monday.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Jamie Mooney was stabbed in his stomach and leg.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.

It followed an incident in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross, on May 13, this year.

Raehein Phillips, 23, has gone on trial after he denied attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an offensive weapon, a Rambo-style knife.

The jury is due to hear closing speeches from Lori Tucker prosecuting and from defence barrister Roy Headlam on Monday.

Judge Katharine Moore will then sum up the case to the jury before sending them out to consider verdicts.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
  2. 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
  3. 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
  1. 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
  2. 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
  3. 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  4. 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
  5. 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
  6. 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
  7. 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas
Norwich Crown Court
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Football stadium will be demolished to make way for houses

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Criminal investigation into 'sickening' smell at Norfolk chicken factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon