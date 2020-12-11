Jury to hear closing speeches in Norwich stabbing trial
- Credit: Simon Parkin, Archant.
The jury hearing the trial of a man accused of a stabbing in Norwich will be hearing closing speeches on Monday.
Norwich Crown Court heard that Jamie Mooney was stabbed in his stomach and leg.
He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.
It followed an incident in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross, on May 13, this year.
Raehein Phillips, 23, has gone on trial after he denied attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an offensive weapon, a Rambo-style knife.
The jury is due to hear closing speeches from Lori Tucker prosecuting and from defence barrister Roy Headlam on Monday.
Judge Katharine Moore will then sum up the case to the jury before sending them out to consider verdicts.
