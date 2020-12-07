Woman tried to stop bleeding after ex-partner was stabbed, court hears

Published: 3:08 PM December 7, 2020

Police were called to Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross on May 13 2020 after a man was stabbed in the stomach. - Credit: Simon Parkin, Archant.

A woman told how she was covered in blood after frantically trying to help her former partner who had been stabbed.

Norwich Crown Court heard Jamie Mooney was seriously injured after being stabbed in his left side and leg.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.

It followed an incident in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross, on May 13 this year.

Raehein Phillips, 23, has gone on trial after he denied attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an offensive weapon, a Rambo style knife.

Giving evidence, Tina Dagless told the court how she had been in an on-off relationship at the time with Mr Mooney

She said the pair had fallen out and when he turned up at her flat on May 13 she refused to let him in.

She told the jury that at the time she was a drug user and had people at her flat, including Phillips, who she knew as "T, and who had drugs on him to sell.

"[Mooney] was being a nuisance," she said. "I was worried he was going to make a scene."

She claimed Phillips was getting frustrated with Mr Mooney and told her: "Get rid of Jamie before he gets hurt."

She said she got him to wait on Bolingbroke Road and left him smoking some drugs. As she walked back to her flat she saw Phillips leaving in a car and then shortly afterwards got a call to say Mr Mooney had been injured.

She said: "I ran straight to Jamie and tried to help him."

She said he was laying on the ground and bleeding heavily: "He was lying on the floor. There were puddles of blood coming from everywhere.

"I could not stop the blood."

Ms Dagless said paramedics arrived and Mr Mooney was taken to hospital.

She said she had reunited with Mr Mooney for a while after the stabbing but said the relationship was now over.

The trial continues.

