News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Jury in Norwich stabbing trial is sent home for weekend

person

By Christine Cunningham And Peter Walsh

Published: 4:09 PM December 4, 2020   
Police officers called to the scene in Mile Cross after reports a man had been stabbed.

Police were called to Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross on May 13 2020 after a man was stabbed in the stomach. - Credit: Simon Parkin, Archant.

A jury hearing the trial of a man accused of a stabbing  in Norwich in which a man lost part of his bowel have been sent home for the weekend after a witness was taken ill.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Jamie Mooney lost part of his bowel after being stabbed in his left flank and in his leg.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.

It followed an incident in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross, on May 13, this year.

Raehein Phillips, 23, has gone on trial after he  denied attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an offensive weapon, a Rambo-style knife.

You may also want to watch:

Prosecutor Lori Tucker said that the prosecution had hoped to finish its case on Friday,  but now it looked like it would be Monday.

Judge Katharine Moore sent the jury home until Monday and told them: "It is important not to be frustrated by the delay."

Most Read

  1. 1 Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
  2. 2 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
  3. 3 Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village
  1. 4 Vanishing village - Satellite images show incredible erosion at Winterton
  2. 5 Heavy rain prompts flood warnings as first snow forecast to fall
  3. 6 Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come
  4. 7 'Don't bend rules' warning to Christmas revellers
  5. 8 Revealed: Coronavirus vaccine hubs in Norfolk
  6. 9 Part of A47 closed after crash between pedestrian and lorry
  7. 10 Cattle farmer who was 'known across the country' dies aged 79

The trial continues.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food and Drink

Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon

Dead sperm whale washes up on Norfolk coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

How close is Norfolk to tier 1?

Ruth Lawes

person

Farming | Gallery

Never mind Santa's sleigh... how about a Christmas combine harvester?

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon