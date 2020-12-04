Jury in Norwich stabbing trial is sent home for weekend

Published: 4:09 PM December 4, 2020

A jury hearing the trial of a man accused of a stabbing in Norwich in which a man lost part of his bowel have been sent home for the weekend after a witness was taken ill.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Jamie Mooney lost part of his bowel after being stabbed in his left flank and in his leg.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.

It followed an incident in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross, on May 13, this year.

Raehein Phillips, 23, has gone on trial after he denied attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an offensive weapon, a Rambo-style knife.

Prosecutor Lori Tucker said that the prosecution had hoped to finish its case on Friday, but now it looked like it would be Monday.

Judge Katharine Moore sent the jury home until Monday and told them: "It is important not to be frustrated by the delay."

The trial continues.



