Search

Advanced search

Road to church blocked after complaints people met for sex

PUBLISHED: 14:54 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 03 July 2020

All Saints Church in Rackheath where the lane has been closed off after reports of people meeting for sex. Photo: Archant

All Saints Church in Rackheath where the lane has been closed off after reports of people meeting for sex. Photo: Archant

Archant

A locked gate has been put across a country lane following complaints about people meeting for sex outside a church.

The road to All Saints Church, Rackheath, has been blocked after complaints about people meeting in cars for sex. Photo: ArchantThe road to All Saints Church, Rackheath, has been blocked after complaints about people meeting in cars for sex. Photo: Archant

Walkers, photographers and those tending graves had complained about seeing men having sex in cars outside All Saints Church, off Sloe Lane in Rackheath.

They also reported being approached and harassed near the 14th Century building.

You may also want to watch:

A large yellow gate has been placed across the lane and from this week that gate will be locked at all times.

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: ArchantAll Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Archant

The Norfolk Churches Trust, which looks after the building, said anyone who needs to drive to the church should contact them through their website.

A phone number will also be displayed on the gate for anyone who needs it to be unlocked.

It was put up following a meeting between police and the Norfolk Churches Trust about how to address the problem.

Police also said patrols had increased in the area.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Just 12 new positive tests as coronavirus rate in Norfolk plummets

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

£1.3m designer home with unbelievable views goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

This four-bedroom home at Hilly Plantation on the edge of Norwich is on the market for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Tributes paid to village’s ‘kind and inspiring’ former headteacher

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular pub set to reopen with new menu and opening times

James Mortimer, head chef at the Marsham Arms at Hevingham. He said they had missed their customers during lockdown. Picture: James Mortimer

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Farke reveals he could have left City

Daniel Farke could have left Norwich City before and during the Premier League season Picture: Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA Wire

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Brighton - Zimbo injury boost. Surgery for Leitner

Norwich City face a must-win against Brighton at Carrow Road on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY