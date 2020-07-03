Road to church blocked after complaints people met for sex
A locked gate has been put across a country lane following complaints about people meeting for sex outside a church.
Walkers, photographers and those tending graves had complained about seeing men having sex in cars outside All Saints Church, off Sloe Lane in Rackheath.
They also reported being approached and harassed near the 14th Century building.
A large yellow gate has been placed across the lane and from this week that gate will be locked at all times.
The Norfolk Churches Trust, which looks after the building, said anyone who needs to drive to the church should contact them through their website.
A phone number will also be displayed on the gate for anyone who needs it to be unlocked.
It was put up following a meeting between police and the Norfolk Churches Trust about how to address the problem.
Police also said patrols had increased in the area.
