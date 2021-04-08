Racist and sexual comments sprayed at skate park
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011
Graffiti containing racist and sexual comments was found sprayed at a mid Suffolk skate park.
The offensive wording was discovered at the skate park off Magdalen Street in Eye, near Diss.
It is believed to have been sprayed at some point between 7.30pm on Friday, April 2, and 7am on Saturday, April 3.
Inspector Mark Jackson, of Suffolk Constabulary, said: ‘’Graffiti like this will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the area.
"Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances and I would urge anybody with any information to contact police.”
Police are appealing for witnesses to the criminal damage and urging anybody with relevant information to contact Eye Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing Neil.Langworthy@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting reference 16577/21.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by using its online form or calling 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
- 2 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
- 3 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
- 4 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
- 5 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
- 6 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 7 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
- 8 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
- 9 Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door
- 10 Fears raised over plans for new children's home in village