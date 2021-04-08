News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Racist and sexual comments sprayed at skate park

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:35 AM April 8, 2021   
New Green Area at Thorpe Marriott including a skateboarding/ BMX park and graffiti area being opened

Racist and sexual comments were found graffitied at the skate park off Magdalen Street in Eye, near Diss - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

Graffiti containing racist and sexual comments was found sprayed at a mid Suffolk skate park. 

The offensive wording was discovered at the skate park off Magdalen Street in Eye, near Diss. 

It is believed to have been sprayed at some point between 7.30pm on Friday, April 2, and 7am on Saturday, April 3. 

Inspector Mark Jackson, of Suffolk Constabulary, said: ‘’Graffiti like this will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the area.

"Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances and I would urge anybody with any information to contact police.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the criminal damage and urging anybody with relevant information to contact Eye Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing Neil.Langworthy@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting reference 16577/21.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by using its online form or calling 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
  2. 2 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
  3. 3 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
  1. 4 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
  2. 5 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
  3. 6 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  4. 7 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
  5. 8 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
  6. 9 Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door
  7. 10 Fears raised over plans for new children's home in village
Eye News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon