Racist and sexual comments sprayed at skate park

Published: 9:35 AM April 8, 2021

Racist and sexual comments were found graffitied at the skate park off Magdalen Street in Eye, near Diss

Graffiti containing racist and sexual comments was found sprayed at a mid Suffolk skate park.

The offensive wording was discovered at the skate park off Magdalen Street in Eye, near Diss.

It is believed to have been sprayed at some point between 7.30pm on Friday, April 2, and 7am on Saturday, April 3.

Inspector Mark Jackson, of Suffolk Constabulary, said: ‘’Graffiti like this will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the area.

"Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances and I would urge anybody with any information to contact police.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the criminal damage and urging anybody with relevant information to contact Eye Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing Neil.Langworthy@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting reference 16577/21.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by using its online form or calling 0800 555 111.