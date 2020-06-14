Search

Hunt continues after gang threw brick at man in racist attack

PUBLISHED: 08:32 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 14 June 2020

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Police are continuing to hunt for a gang of youths who racially abused a man, before punching him and throwing a brick at him.

Investigations are “actively continuing” in connection with the racist attack on a Lowestoft street .

The group stopped a man in his early 40s on Monday, May 4, at 3.30pm on Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft, near to the alleyway next to Amy Court, where they made racially abusive comments to him.

The group, who the victim said was aged in their late teens, made racist comments before punching him in his ear and throwing a brick at him – although this did not hit him.

After the attack, police said there were two main offenders in the gang. One is described as a white man in his late teens with short brown hair and wearing an Armani tracksuit.

The other is white, in his late teens with short brown hair, of large build and roughly 5ft 9in.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries into the incident are actively continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or has knowledge of those who committed the offence, should contact Lowestoft police – quoting crime number 37/24736/20 – on 101.”

Alternatively email Megan.KNIGHT3@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

