Cyclist sought following racially aggravated incident

Police are investigating following a racially aggravated incident at around 2.30pm on Thursday, June 18 in Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a man shouted a racially abusive comment at a woman.

Police are investigating following the racially aggravated incident which happened around 2.30pm on Thursday, June 18 in Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “The victim, a woman aged in her 40s, was walking down the road when an unknown male approached her on his bike and shouted a racially abusive comment at her before cycling away in the direction of Marham Road.”

The male suspect is white, in his late 30s to early 40s and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark blue waterproof sports coat with white writing, knee length grey shorts, trainers, a black beanie hat with white on the front and a blue surgical mask.

He was also riding a BMX-style bike, which had a black frame with bright orange handle bars.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/33912/20, on 101 or email Jessie.HODDS2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk