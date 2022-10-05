How to quiz chief constable over YOUR crime concerns

People are being offered the opportunity to quiz the county’s police and crime commissioner and chief constable.

Anyone who lives, works or studies in Norfolk can submit a question ahead of the latest accountability meeting held by PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie on Tuesday, October 25.

He will put the public concerns directly to chief constable Paul Sanford and other senior officers.

“The questions they submit for me to ask the Chief Constable are a valuable way for them to get the answers they are seeking and for me to keep hearing what people are concerned about over a wide range of subjects,” he said.

The session will also be recorded and added to the OPCCN website allowing those unable to attend and others to watch the answers.

Questions can be submitted until 5pm on October 10 via norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/contact-us/get-in-touch.

Alternatively mail opccn@norfolk.police.uk using ‘PCC Accountability Meeting Questions’ as your subject.

