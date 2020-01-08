Four children's quad bikes among items stolen in garage burglary

Seven quad bikes were among the items stolen in a garage burglary in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk Police Archant

Quad bikes, fishing equipment, clothing and tools were stolen in a garage burglary.

Police have released images of some of the quad bikes that were stolen as they issued a further appeal for witnesses or information following the burglary in Lowestoft.

The burglary happened at some time between 4pm on Sunday, December 22 and 7am on Monday, December 23, after entry was forced to a garage in Lyndhurst Road with seven quad bikes - consisting of three adult quad bikes and four children's quad bikes - fishing equipment, clothing and tools all stolen from within.

A police spokesman said: "An offender or offenders have cropped a lock off security gates to gain access to garages on Lyndhurst Road.

"A hasp was forced off a garage to get inside."

Anyone with any information about this incident, or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/77180/19 via 101 or email matthew.field@suffolk.pnn.police.uk