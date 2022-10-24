£3,000 quad bike stolen in Norfolk village

The quad bike which was stolen with a dog which was not taken in the theft - Credit: Norfolk police

A £3,000 quad bike has been stolen from a business in a Norfolk village.

Police have released a photo of the stolen bike, which was taken from a business in Browston near Gorleston overnight between 6pm on Sunday, October 23, and 8.30am on Monday, October 24.

The red Bombardier quadbike is valued at about £3,000, was taken from a building on Browston Lane.

Anyone who may have information to assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Stephanie Dashwood at Gorleston police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/82350/22, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.