News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

£3,000 quad bike stolen in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:16 PM October 24, 2022
The quad bike which was stolen with a dog which was not taken in the theft

The quad bike which was stolen with a dog which was not taken in the theft - Credit: Norfolk police

A £3,000 quad bike has been stolen from a business in a Norfolk village. 

Police have released a photo of the stolen bike, which was taken from a business in Browston near Gorleston overnight between 6pm on Sunday, October 23, and 8.30am on Monday, October 24.

The quad bike which was stolen with a dog which was not taken in the theft

The quad bike which was stolen with a dog which was not taken in the theft - Credit: Norfolk police

The red Bombardier quadbike is valued at about £3,000, was taken from a building on Browston Lane.

Anyone who may have information to assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Stephanie Dashwood at Gorleston police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/82350/22, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash

Updated

Road reopens after two air ambulances called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub on West End Lane

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Voewood House, Cromer Road, High Kelling Simon Finch, is holding a literary event at his beautifully

Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon