Quad bike and dirt buggy stolen in Broadland burglaries
- Credit: Archant
A quadbike and dirt buggy have been stolen in two burglaries in the Broadland area of Norfolk.
The first burglary happened on Thursday, November 4, when a farm in Costessey Lane, in Drayton, was broken into between 9pm and 10pm.
Suspects forced their way into the shed and stole a red Honda quad bike worth approximately £7,000.
The second theft happened on Sunday, November 7, when a farm in The Street, in Oulton, was broken into at approximately 7.15pm, and suspects stole an orange Kubota buggy.
Officers investigating the incidents are treating them as linked and enquiries are ongoing.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the events or anyone with information to contact PC Thomas Newton at Aylsham Police Station on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
