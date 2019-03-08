'Put down the phone': Woman warns of internet scam

BT Internet scam. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

A woman has warned of scammers operating in the region following a hoax call from someone who claimed to be from an internet provider.

Anita Marton from Scratby has warned the community of a phone scam after a person called claiming she was months behind on her internet bill.

Within minutes of the conversation, Mrs Marton revealed she wasn't with the internet provider and the call ended.

But the 62-year-old claims the scammers are now using her number to trick other people.

She said: "A man phoned me from Martham and said he received a call from my number that his internet was going to be cut off - but I told him I didn't try to call him."

She advised when the scammers start talking to "put down the phone" and check your phone bill.

"There is nothing you can do, they just don't stop - I have stopped picking up no caller ID calls now," she said.