Shoppers warned following spate of purse thefts in town centre

The purse thefts happened in Lowestoft town centre. Picture: Archant Library ©Archant 2014

Shoppers are being urged to remain vigilant following a spate of purse thefts.

Police are seeking witnesses following reports of purse thefts in and around shops in London Road North, Lowestoft.

The thefts happened in Lowestoft town centre this week - and officers are urging shoppers to keep their purses and wallets safe while out and about.

A police spokesman said: "Suffolk Police has received reports of purse thefts in Lowestoft town centre this week, so please pass this message on to family and friends to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity."

Issuing a number of ways people can reduce their chances of becoming a victim, they urged shoppers to consider the following:

■ Do not to leave handbags/bags containing valuables unattended.

■ Consider how much cash you need with you and only carry what you need.

■ Make sure your bag is done up when not in use.

■ Consider the use of purse bells or purse chains.

■ Report any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference SC-22102019-131.