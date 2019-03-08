Shoppers warned following spate of purse thefts in town centre
PUBLISHED: 11:04 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 05 April 2019
Shoppers are being urged to remain vigilant following a spate of purse thefts.
Police are seeking witnesses after reports of purse thefts in and around shops in London Road North, Lowestoft.
The thefts in Lowestoft town centre happened about 2pm on Friday, March 29. With police urging shoppers to keep their purses and wallets safe while out and about, there are a number of ways people can reduce their chances of becoming a victim:
■ Do not to leave handbags/bags containing valuables unattended
■ Consider how much cash you need with you and only carry what you need
■ Make sure your bag is done up when not in use
■ Consider the use of purse bells
■ Report any suspicious behaviour.
Call police on 101 or complete an online report update via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update
