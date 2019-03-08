Purse stolen in Norwich burglary

A purse containing cash and bank cards has been stolen from a home in Norwich.

The offender or offenders entered the property on Winter Road, Norwich, between midnight and 11am on Saturday June 8.

Officers are reminding residents to ensure windows and doors are kept locked and secure overnight or when they leave their property.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated.

Anybody with information should contact Det Con Hayley Jennings at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.