Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Elderly woman has purse stolen from mobility scooter in Suffolk high street

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:30 AM October 31, 2022
The incident happened in Mildenhall town centre

The incident happened in Mildenhall town centre - Credit: Google Maps

An elderly woman has had her purse stolen from her mobility scooter in Mildenhall town centre.

The incident happened in High Street between 12pm on Monday, October 24 and 3pm on Tuesday, October 25.

The woman discovered that the purse, which had been in her bag on the basket at the front of the scooter, was missing. 

Officers from Suffolk police have said the town centre was very busy at the time.

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/68496/22.

