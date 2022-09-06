Hunt for woman after pug puppy stolen from retail park

A eight-week old puppy has been stolen from Wisbech - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An eight-week-old puppy has been stolen from a retail park.

Officers are investigating the theft of a female pug cross pekingese puppy which was taken from a business in Pond World Retail Park, Wisbech, at about 12.20pm on Tuesday (September 6).

Police said the suspect is a white female, aged between 20 and 30 with brown hair.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black vest top and a baseball cap.

The suspect is also believed to have left the scene in a Silver Kia CEED.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it should contact PC Felicity Stamp at Kings Lynn Police Station on101 quoting crime reference 36/69365/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.