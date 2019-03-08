Search

Thief steals pumpkins from children's vegetable patch

PUBLISHED: 13:58 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 04 November 2019

Jamie Weller and his son at New Buckenham allotments. Photo: Jamie Weller

Jamie Weller and his son at New Buckenham allotments. Photo: Jamie Weller

Archant

A father-of-two has spoken of his disappointment after the pumpkins he and his sons spent months growing were stolen from their allotment.

Jamie Weller and his sons, five and eight, at New Buckenham allotments. Photo: Jamie WellerJamie Weller and his sons, five and eight, at New Buckenham allotments. Photo: Jamie Weller

Jamie Weller, from New Buckenham, said he and his two sons, aged five and eight, had been growing pumpkins on their allotment on Grange Road for the past year, and were preparing to harvest the crop in time for Halloween.

But two days before the big day, the family discovered the fruits were missing.

Mr Weller said at first he assumed they had been taken by an animal, but that they had been removed too cleanly for foraging wildlife.

He said: "It's the principle that upset us. There's no intrinsic value in pumpkins but the boys have poured a lot of love into growing them and to see them disappear is really sad."

Although Mr Weller said he would not report the incident to the police, he urged people in the area to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity around the allotment.

