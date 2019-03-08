Tip-off leads to drug deal arrest
PUBLISHED: 08:29 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 19 June 2019
Archant
A tip-off about drug dealing from a member of the public who overheard a conversation led to Norfolk police arresting a man.
Police in Dereham last night got a call from someone who said they had heard what they suspected was a drug deal.
Officers arrived and searched two men.
They arrested one of the men for possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply.
