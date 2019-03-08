Tip-off leads to drug deal arrest

Police are appealing for information. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A tip-off about drug dealing from a member of the public who overheard a conversation led to Norfolk police arresting a man.

Police in Dereham last night got a call from someone who said they had heard what they suspected was a drug deal.

Officers arrived and searched two men.

They arrested one of the men for possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply.