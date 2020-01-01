Search

Public praised after just nine arrested in Norwich on New Year's Eve

PUBLISHED: 14:03 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 01 January 2020

Prince of Wales Road Norwich sign

Prince of Wales Road Norwich sign

Archant

The public have been praised by police for helping to make it a safe start to the year with just a handful of arrests made in Norwich on the biggest party night of the year.

In total police made nine arrests in Norwich last night as party-goers saw in the new year.

Arrests were made for various offences including being drunk and disorderly, assault, and criminal damage. No major disturbances were reported, and a further seven Section 35 notices were issued.

Superintendent Chris Harvey said: "It is traditionally one of our busiest nights of the year and while there were a few incidents of disorder across the county, it's pleasing to see that generally the New Year passed peacefully without major disturbances."

Additional officers were on patrol in Norwich and other towns last night to make sure party-goers enjoyed the celebrations safely.

