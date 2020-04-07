Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Pub found not to have committed any offences during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:56 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 07 April 2020

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norfolk pub that was initially to be investigated after a number of people were found in its beer garden over the weekend committed no offences, it has emerged.

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA WireA dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The north Norfolk pub had been selling take away meals and allowong customers to comsue them in their beer garden on Sunday (April 5).

The pub was due to be investigated by Norfolk Trading Standards but following further enquiries hit was established the pub did not commit any offences.

Norfolk Police thanked members of the public who followed government guidelines to stay home and stay safe over the weekend.

However, whilst the majority listened to the advice not to travel to tourist spots and parks, there was stll concern over the number of people who ignored social distancing guidelines by visiting other households.

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyNorfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Police received 160 calls from members of the public reporting people ignoring the guidelines on Saturday (April 4) and a further 198 calls on Sunday (April 5).

In all, 51 warnings were given to those in public or gathered at other addresses on Saturda, including people at a household in the Broadland area having a party, all of which were dispersed back to their own homes.

While on Sunday officers issued 58 warnings to those in public or at other addresses.

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth said: “I would like to thank the majority of the public who have listened to the government guidelines to stay home and stay safe over the weekend.

“Our stance has been to engage and educate but where people have breached the guidelines we have taken appropriate action to enforce them.

“Sadly there is still a minority who believe it is acceptable to continue to ignore the rules and potentially put lives at risk.

“Our biggest concern following the weekend is the number of people who have attended other households, particularly for barbeques or parties. The Ggvernment guidelines are clear and people should not be visiting friends or family. Joining friends and family is a big risk of spreading the virus and damaging the NHS’s ability to manage patient care.”

She added: “I would urge people to consider their plans carefully for the forthcoming Easter weekend and follow the government advice on social distancing. Unless your travel is essential, the only plans you should be making are to stay home and stay safe in order to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

‘Thank God for the NHS’ – woman praises staff who saved her life

Jane Witt, 67, enjoying a skiing holiday with her family, a week after this photograph was taken Ms Witt fell ill with coronavirus. Picture; Jane Witt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five further deaths confirmed in Norfolk

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon Stevens

‘It is government policy that has led to the dire situation we are now in’

Prof Rupert Read. Pic: Neil Perry.

Pink supermoon set to light up Norfolk skies

Despite its name the moon won't actually turn pink in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘People are heeding advice’: A&E visits drop at Norfolk hospital

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has spoken about the hospital's pandemic plan. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates
Drive 24