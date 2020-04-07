Coronavirus: Pub found not to have committed any offences during lockdown

A Norfolk pub that was initially to be investigated after a number of people were found in its beer garden over the weekend committed no offences, it has emerged.

The north Norfolk pub had been selling take away meals and allowong customers to comsue them in their beer garden on Sunday (April 5).

The pub was due to be investigated by Norfolk Trading Standards but following further enquiries hit was established the pub did not commit any offences.

Norfolk Police thanked members of the public who followed government guidelines to stay home and stay safe over the weekend.

However, whilst the majority listened to the advice not to travel to tourist spots and parks, there was stll concern over the number of people who ignored social distancing guidelines by visiting other households.

Police received 160 calls from members of the public reporting people ignoring the guidelines on Saturday (April 4) and a further 198 calls on Sunday (April 5).

In all, 51 warnings were given to those in public or gathered at other addresses on Saturda, including people at a household in the Broadland area having a party, all of which were dispersed back to their own homes.

While on Sunday officers issued 58 warnings to those in public or at other addresses.

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth said: “I would like to thank the majority of the public who have listened to the government guidelines to stay home and stay safe over the weekend.

“Our stance has been to engage and educate but where people have breached the guidelines we have taken appropriate action to enforce them.

“Sadly there is still a minority who believe it is acceptable to continue to ignore the rules and potentially put lives at risk.

“Our biggest concern following the weekend is the number of people who have attended other households, particularly for barbeques or parties. The Ggvernment guidelines are clear and people should not be visiting friends or family. Joining friends and family is a big risk of spreading the virus and damaging the NHS’s ability to manage patient care.”

She added: “I would urge people to consider their plans carefully for the forthcoming Easter weekend and follow the government advice on social distancing. Unless your travel is essential, the only plans you should be making are to stay home and stay safe in order to protect the NHS and save lives.”