Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Pub chain backs region's ambulance service over its campaign on abuse

PUBLISHED: 17:54 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 16 April 2019

East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: James Bass

East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A national pub chain is backing hard-hitting messages from the region’s ambulance service in the run-up to Easter.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) campaign - Don't Choose to Abuse - highlights the abuse which staff receive ­­– and the consequences for perpetrators.

During 2017-18 there were more than 1,000 incidents reported by EEAST staff, including 252 incidents of physical abuse and intimidation – eight where weapons were used.

The campaign has been re-launched across the six counties which the Trust serves, including Norfolk and Suffolk, reminding people that assaulting ambulance crew members can result in a prison sentence of up to 12 months.

Forty-seven JD Wetherspoon pubs in the region will be sharing the message through the campaign's distinctive green Don't Choose to Abuse posters and drinks mats.

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another bank to close in Norwich

TSB in Norwich's Unthank Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

Miracle for one in a million three-year-old who faced double leg amputation

Three-year-old Victoria Komada who was born with deformed legs and bones missing, pictured with her mum, Marzena Drusewicz, and dad, Dariusz Komada, now walking after successful operations and a prosthetic fitted in Florida. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists