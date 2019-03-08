Pub chain backs region's ambulance service over its campaign on abuse
PUBLISHED: 17:54 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 16 April 2019
A national pub chain is backing hard-hitting messages from the region’s ambulance service in the run-up to Easter.
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) campaign - Don't Choose to Abuse - highlights the abuse which staff receive – and the consequences for perpetrators.
During 2017-18 there were more than 1,000 incidents reported by EEAST staff, including 252 incidents of physical abuse and intimidation – eight where weapons were used.
The campaign has been re-launched across the six counties which the Trust serves, including Norfolk and Suffolk, reminding people that assaulting ambulance crew members can result in a prison sentence of up to 12 months.
Forty-seven JD Wetherspoon pubs in the region will be sharing the message through the campaign's distinctive green Don't Choose to Abuse posters and drinks mats.
