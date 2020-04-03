Accused dangerous cyclist set to stand trial following death of woman

A potential trial date has been set for a man accused of cycling dangerously.

David Tilley, 38, has been charged with causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving after a woman suffered serious head injuries following an incident on Louden Road, Cromer, on April 15 last year.

The woman died four months after the incident.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court via Skype on Friday (April 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

Barrister Matthew McNiff appeared remotely via Skype for Tilley, of Christophers Close, Northrepps, near Cromer, who was not present for the short hearing.

Richard Paterson, prosecuting, also joined the short hearing remotely via Skype.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case for a further mention on May 5.

A date for the trial, which is expected to last for up to three days, was initially pencilled in for September 1 this year.