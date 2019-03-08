Proud our mother will never be forgotten - son of murdered Norwich mum speaks out after tragedy

Kerri McAuley. Photo: McAuley Family McAuley Family

One of the sons of a murdered Norwich woman has bravely told how it helps him and his brother know that their mum will "never be forgotten".

Family and friends of Kerri McAuley celebrartng Kerri's Day, including sons Blake (front row in Boss T-shirt) and Riley (front row in dark v-neck sweater). PIC: Peter Walsh Family and friends of Kerri McAuley celebrartng Kerri's Day, including sons Blake (front row in Boss T-shirt) and Riley (front row in dark v-neck sweater). PIC: Peter Walsh

Kerri McAuley, 32, suffered 19 injuries to her head and face following a "sustained and brutal" attack by her former partner and serial abuser Joe Storey, who then left her to die alone in her Norwich home in January 2017.

Ms McAuley's eldest son Riley, 13, was one of a number of family and friends at an emotional Kerri's Day fundraising event held at the Boundary pub on Saturday in her memory.

The teenager said: "I'm very happy that lots of people, many I don't know, have come to remember my mum.

"I'm very honoured that a lot of people have come to remember her.

Kerri McAuley alongside her mother Lesley. Picture: courtesy of McAuley family Kerri McAuley alongside her mother Lesley. Picture: courtesy of McAuley family

"It helps me and my brother to know that she's cared for and will never be forgotten."

Andy Williams, father to Riley and younger brother Blake, 11, said the event, which is raising money for the pub's foodbank, would be held every year and was a fitting way to remember Ms McAuley.

He said: "It's something very close to her heart - she once gave her last £5 to a homeless guy.

"As an extension to that warm heart we're going to help the food bank.

"It's just a gathering of Kerri's nearest and dearest. It's just a day where people who knew Kerri can get together."

Mr Williams said Ms McAuley was much more than the tragic way her life was taken and Kerri's Day was about ensuring that was forever remembered.

He said; "It's a way we can make sure that Kerri is not forgotten, when we come together and celebrate the memories and respect people had for Kerri and the fact she will never be forgotten."

Ms McAuley's mum Lesley was among the family and friends attending as was Ms McAuley's father Donal, who flew in from Ireland, and one of her uncles, Steve Roberts.

Jon Childs, landlord of the pub, said it was "great" the family were helping to support the pub's efforts with its foodbank.

In June 2017 Storey was jailed for a minimum of 24 years after being found guilty of Ms McAuley's murder. Following Storey's conviction, the EDP and Norwich Evening News launched Kerri's Campaign which helped raise more than £11,000 for Leeway domestic abuse charity.