Murder accused's silence shows that she has no defence, court jury told

PUBLISHED: 17:18 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 27 February 2020

57-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

A woman accused of stabbing her husband to death in front of their children has maintained a "wall of silence" as she has no defence to murder, a court has been told.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied murdering Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, following an attack at their home in Burdock Close, Wymondham, on March 16 last year.

In his closing speech to the jury on Thursday afternoon (February 27) Christopher Paxton QC, prosecuting, said the defendant's "wall of silence" was a key consideration in this case.

He said Kumarathas had an opportunity to "explain what happened" both when she was interviewed by police the day after the fatal stabbing and during the trial but yet all there has been is silence.

He said there was "no account, no explanation" then and neither has there been an account from her now after she chose not to give evidence in the trial.

He said: "Mrs Kumarathas has maintained a total and complete wall of silence from the very start to the very end."

The prosecution say she maintained her silence because she has "no defence to the charge of murder".

He said there has not even been an attempt to explain her actions.

He said her silence now was the same as on the night she fatally stabbed her husband.

He said: "She is silent now because she can give no explanation that can stand up to your attention and scrutiny in this court."

He added: "She is silent because her primer for the killing of her husband and father of her children was anger and unhappiness fuelled by drink".

Mr Paxton said she had stayed silent because she "couldn't explain what was clearly murder".

He said: "She knows it was her anger, unhappiness with her lot, her life in an unhappy marriage - that's why she killed her husband.

"That anger and unhappiness that was fuelled by drink, by alcohol."

Mr Paxton's closing speech was delivered after Judge Stephen Holt had outlined various legal directions to the jury of six men and six women earlier on Thursday (February 27).

Jonathan Goodman, defending, will give his closing speech tomorrow (Friday, February 28) before Judge Holt sums up the case.

The trial continues.

