Promoter denies offering mum of boxer £20k as he lay dying in hospital

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk. Archant

The promoter of an unlicensed boxing match in which a young fighter was killed has denied offering £20,000 to the victim's mother as her son lay dying in hospital.

Jakub Moczyk, known to family and friends as Kuba, was taking part in his first ever bout at the Great Yarmouth arena in November 2016, when he collapsed after a series of blows to the head.

The 22-year-old was taken to the James Paget University Hospital but died two days later.

Aurelijus Kerpe, 35, of Great Yarmouth, alleged to be the promoter of the event, and medical provider Andrew Cowlard, 54, of Ormesby, have denied health and safety failings and are standing trial at Norwich Crown Court.

It has been alleged by Jolanta Smigat, Mr Moczyk's mother, that Kerpe had come to the hospital the day after the fight and offered her up to £20,000.

When asked on Tuesday (November 5) by defence barrister Andrew Oliver if he (Kerpe) made any mention of offering the money to her when he saw her in hospital the following day, the defendant replied: "A million per cent, no."

Giving evidence, Kerpe told Mr Oliver that he did not organise the event.

He said he was asked "if he could help with the boxers".

Kerpe, who was supposed to be fighting on the bill after Mr Moczyk's bout, said he agreed to find boxers for the fight night as "it was not difficult for me to do so".

Mr Oliver asked him if he organised this event.

He said: "No. If you call finding or matching fighters is the organising I would say no."

When asked if he prompted the event, or was the promoter, Kerpe again said "No".

Kerpe, who had also helped find a boxing ring for the event, told Mr Oliver he had been "asked if I would help with the risk assessment" as others were "too busy".

Kerpe said he thought risk assessment was "something to do with health and safety", not having "slippery services" and that "everything was safe".

He said he thought the risk assessment forms were first discussed at about 3pm on the day of the hour but cannot remember.

Kerpe said he was not part of the decision to stop the event after Mr Moczyk's injury.

Kerpe said he had stayed at the venue in the bar and "felt sad".

The trial continues.