Prolific criminal found with cannabis in his buttocks after burglary spree

PUBLISHED: 15:55 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:55 20 November 2018

A prolific criminal was found with cannabis between his buttocks after a burglary spree in Norwich.

Alexander Kritikos, 42, burgled homes in Beaconsfield Road, Temple Road and Churchill Road on the same night in April this year.

He took bank cards from one of the properties and spent £90 in shops on the stolen cards, Norwich Crown Court heard.

When he was arrested Kritikos was found to have a quantity of cannabis between his buttocks.

Kritikos, who has 19 convictions for 78 previous offences, appeared for sentencing on Tuesday (November 20).

He had previously admitted three counts of burglary, as well as fraud and possession of cannabis.

Offenders who are convicted of a third house burglary normally face a minimum prison sentence of three years under the three strikes rule.

But Judge Katharine Moore - who had heard from Jonathan Goodman, mitigating, about the defendant’s mental health issues - said the public interest was best served by her departing from this course.

Mr Goodman said accommodation had been found for Kritikos, formerly of Sale Road, Norwich, at The Hollies, a residential care home in Long Stratton which specialises in looking after those with mental health problems.

Judge Moore sentenced Kritikos to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for 21 months.

She ordered that the defendant reside at The Hollies, or other approved accommodation, for the duration of the suspended sentence order.

During the order Judge Moore said the defendant would be subject to a mental health treatment requirement, including 30 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

Forfeiture and destruction of the drugs was also ordered.

Judge Moore said: “I know and you know that you don’t need to steal from anyone.”

She added: “For goodness sake stop stealing otherwise there will be no choice other than immediate custody.”

