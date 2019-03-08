'Despicable individual' who preyed on elderly and vulnerable people is jailed

A prolific burglar has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after targeting people living in sheltered accommodation.

Martin Cahill, 52, of Bracondale in Norwich was convicted at Ipswich Crown Court last Friday, July 5 after pleading guilty to two burglary offences in Lowestoft.

In the first burglary on April 16 Cahill entered a property on the High Street in Lowestoft using an intercom controlled front door.

He claimed to be from the local council inspecting damage to windows.

When challenged by a male occupant he left the premises with nothing stolen.

During the second burglary on May 30 Cahill entered a property on Whitton Court, Lowestoft which contains several ground floor flats.

The victim had left his door unlocked while at his home address, but once inside Cahill stole £240 in cash.

Following inquiries police arrested Cahill in June and he was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary.

Det Insp Matt Adams, of Lowestoft CID, said: "Martin Cahill is a prolific burglar with an appalling history of committing burglaries.

"He is a despicable individual who has a tendency to target sheltered accommodation and similar residential complexes which are occupied by elderly and vulnerable people, this was the case again with these latest two offences.

"Prior to this Cahill was most recently convicted in September 2015 when he was sentenced to seven years in prison for three dwelling burglaries, meaning he was still on licence from his last conviction when committing these new offences.

"I am extremely pleased to see Cahill back behind bars and hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to other would be burglars that the courts take this type of offending very seriously."