Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Despicable individual' who preyed on elderly and vulnerable people is jailed

PUBLISHED: 13:32 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 10 July 2019

Martin Cahill, of Bracondale in Norwich, has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for two burglary offences in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Martin Cahill, of Bracondale in Norwich, has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for two burglary offences in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Archant

A prolific burglar has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after targeting people living in sheltered accommodation.

Martin Cahill, 52, of Bracondale in Norwich was convicted at Ipswich Crown Court last Friday, July 5 after pleading guilty to two burglary offences in Lowestoft.

In the first burglary on April 16 Cahill entered a property on the High Street in Lowestoft using an intercom controlled front door.

He claimed to be from the local council inspecting damage to windows.

When challenged by a male occupant he left the premises with nothing stolen.

You may also want to watch:

During the second burglary on May 30 Cahill entered a property on Whitton Court, Lowestoft which contains several ground floor flats.

The victim had left his door unlocked while at his home address, but once inside Cahill stole £240 in cash.

Following inquiries police arrested Cahill in June and he was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary.

Det Insp Matt Adams, of Lowestoft CID, said: "Martin Cahill is a prolific burglar with an appalling history of committing burglaries.

"He is a despicable individual who has a tendency to target sheltered accommodation and similar residential complexes which are occupied by elderly and vulnerable people, this was the case again with these latest two offences.

"Prior to this Cahill was most recently convicted in September 2015 when he was sentenced to seven years in prison for three dwelling burglaries, meaning he was still on licence from his last conviction when committing these new offences.

"I am extremely pleased to see Cahill back behind bars and hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to other would be burglars that the courts take this type of offending very seriously."

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Pop band 5ive Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Social media brand launched to tap into the power of micro-influencers

60 influencers attended the Norfolk Bloggers launch. Picture: Norfolk Bloggers

Appeal after thieves target charity shop

The charity shop in Downham Market which was broken into Picture: Supplied by Sue Ryder

Petition to save archery club from council enforcement exceeds 1,100 signatures

Jon Hancock, founder of Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists