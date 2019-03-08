Search

Advanced search

Norfolk project aiming to steer women away from crime is up for award

PUBLISHED: 10:17 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 06 November 2019

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A project supporting vulnerable women in Norfolk, with the aim of preventing crime and keeping them out of the criminal justice system, has been shortlisted for a national award.

Since 2018, a project launched by Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Lorne Green has been helping female offenders, and those at risk of committing crime, to address the root causes of offending behaviour.

You may also want to watch:

That project - known as WONDER - has now been shortlisted for a Community Award by the Howard League of Penal Reform.

WONDER, developed by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN) and delivered by St Giles Trust in partnership with Future Projects, is one of eight initiatives vying for a Community Award in the 'Women' category.

The awards will be held in London on Tuesday, November 12.

Most Read

Pub landlord with riot helmet ‘driven out’ by violent customers

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub landlord with riot helmet ‘driven out’ by violent customers

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Revealed: The dark world of people-smuggling in our region

The number of victims of human trafficking has more than doubled in Norfolk in five years, but how easy is it to smuggle people through our region�s coastline? Picture: John Hocknell/Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk project aiming to steer women away from crime is up for award

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists