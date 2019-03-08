Norfolk project aiming to steer women away from crime is up for award

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A project supporting vulnerable women in Norfolk, with the aim of preventing crime and keeping them out of the criminal justice system, has been shortlisted for a national award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since 2018, a project launched by Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Lorne Green has been helping female offenders, and those at risk of committing crime, to address the root causes of offending behaviour.

You may also want to watch:

That project - known as WONDER - has now been shortlisted for a Community Award by the Howard League of Penal Reform.

WONDER, developed by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN) and delivered by St Giles Trust in partnership with Future Projects, is one of eight initiatives vying for a Community Award in the 'Women' category.

The awards will be held in London on Tuesday, November 12.