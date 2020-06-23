Search

Ex-soldier has prohibited weapons sentencing further adjourned

PUBLISHED: 14:59 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 23 June 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The case of a man due to be sentenced for possession of a banned weapon has had his case adjourned again.

Paul Berryman, 56, of Ipswich Road, Dickleburgh, previously admitted possessing a prohibited firearm and was initially due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court in November last year and then January this year.

But the case was adjourned after his barrister Jonathan Goodman told the court that the defence has different details of Berryman’s military service than it appears the police have.

The case was back in court on Tuesday (June 23) for a mention hearing.

Judge Andrew Shaw said he had “very significant concerns” about information that has since come to light and adjourned the case until August 21 for the defendant, counsel in the case and others to attend court.

Berryman was arrested after police went to a house in Dickleburgh in November 2017 and seized the weapon.

